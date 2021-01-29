Here are ways this housing developer is going digital

One of the many known traits of Filipinos are resiliency and their ability to adapt to crises. Ever since the start of the current global health state, Filipino families learn to survive and thrive every day. Moving forward, they continue to place home in the forefront.



BRIA Homes, a property developer in the Philippines, acknowledges how Filipinos have always been about providing for and protecting their families. Which is why under current circumstances, having a comfortable home is an essential need. This gives BRIA a reason to provide solidly built and stylish houses and lots to Filipinos in safe and secure developments across the country.



As the current health situation continues to affect everyone, the property developer addresses this by highlighting their property management with stringent hygiene and sanitation measures and continuous adaptation of technology in doing business.

To lessen face to face interactions and observe health protocols, the developer switched to digital payments for local and international bills through its partner banks: Maybank, BDO, UnionBank, PNB, Security Bank, RCBC, and Metrobank.

They also opened e-payments for residents and prospective homeowners through e-wallets [LINK OUT "prospective homeowners through e-wallets": ] such as All Easy, GCash, and PayMaya to remit payments.



BRIA's houses and lots and its rent-to-own homes are open for viewing through virtual tours on their official website, as well as availing its digital open-house events and live-selling of its projects.



Each BRIA community offers a wide array of amenities such as multipurpose halls, covered courts, playgrounds, and open spaces for leisure and safe bonding times for its residents.

There is also an added layer of security as all communities come with guarded entrances and exits, 24/7 CCTV coverage, and solar lights during the night.



Red Rosales, President of BRIA Homes, believes that adapting to the changing needs of the market is important in keeping BRIA connected to its residents. "As technology continues to advance, it is imperative that we keep abreast of it."

He also added, "with the help of digitalization, we intend to upgrade our service as we go down the road, as well as widen our reach to prospective homeowners all over the world."

BRIA Homes is a subsidiary of GOLDEN MV Holdings, Inc., one of the largest real estate companies in the country. BRIA Homes is primed to bring quality and affordable house and lot packages and condominium units closer to ordinary Filipino families. This is the goal that drives every single employee in the company, for which the ultimate fulfillment is seeing a client happily moving into BRIA's homes.

To know more, visit their website at www.bria.com.ph like and follow "Bria Homes, Inc." on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Spotify, Viber Community, Telegram Channel, Kakao Talk, LINE and WhatsApp, or call 0966-277-5944.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.