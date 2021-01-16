This housing developer expands its portfolio for 2021

As the country continues to deal and recover from the difficulties brought by the current health situation, Filipinos are developing an interest in real estate as an investment.

The new normal caused disruptions across economic activities and brought new marketing settings. Local property development is seen as a tough and resilient sector that may benefit from new opportunities.

Different changes were also adapted by real estate companies. BRIA Homes, one of the leading property developers in the country, complied with government-mandated safety protocols by crafting enhanced property management procedures. During the start of the current health state, the fifty-plus BRIA communities across the country set into motion strict health and sanitation regimens to help control the contamination. They also digitalized its bills payment and other business processes to encourage homeowners to stay safe by adapting to the technology.

To address the shortfall in economic housing in the country, the developer offered different options within the reach of Filipinos who want to purchase their own house and lot. BRIA Homes gives Filipinos a sense of community by providing all its properties with family-friendly recreational facilities and ensures its homeowners' safety by securing premises with guarded entrances, 24/7 CCTV coverage, and solar lighting at night.

Moving into 2021, the property developer now presents its dwelling options and diversified portfolio of residential properties to prospective buyers. There are three new BRIA projects – Vertical Villages, BRIA CityVille, and BRIA Executive – all offering unique features and lifestyle concepts.

First in its portfolio: Vertical Villages, a cluster of mid-rise residential condominiums that represent the aspirations of young professionals and startup entrepreneurs—a lifestyle of comfort and convenience as they follow their dreams to success and financial freedom.

Vertical Villages offer amenities such as a communal clubhouse with function halls, swimming pools and play areas, and gym facilities. These villages are situated at Calamba in Laguna, General Trias in Cavite, all the way to Cagayan de Oro.

While BRIA CityVille is a series of pocket developments located in Montalban, Rizal, and Danao City in Cebu. These are for prospective homeowners who want to reside outside the bustling metropolis, but at the same time stay close to key establishments that are one commute away.

Lastly, the BRIA Executive, an exclusive enclave located next to existing BRIA communities in Cagayan de Oro; Maco, Davao de Oro; Pililla, Rizal; and Naga, Camarines Sur. This development is for Filipinos who need larger and more expansive spaces for the future.

As with all BRIA communities, purchasing a home in any of these residential spaces will entitle one to different amenities offered by the housing developer, and the convenience of being close to schools, hospitals, churches, transport hubs, and retail establishments.

Interested buyers can visit their website and check out the properties through the 360 virtual tours, or visit the BRIA Facebook page for additional information.

BRIA Homes is a subsidiary of GOLDEN BRIA Holdings, Inc., one of the largest real estate companies in the country.

To know more, visit its website like and follow "Bria Homes, Inc." on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Spotify, Viber Community, Telegram Channel, Kakao Talk, LINE and WhatsApp, or call 0966-277-5944.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.