Minions Happy Meal thrills fans of all ages

Fans of all ages are in for a thrill, as another Minion invasion takes over McDonald's stores. This time, the well-loved yellow creatures from the Despicable Me movie franchise bring a fun and exciting twist to the newest Happy Meal.

These much-anticipated toys come in 15 new collectible designs. To make it more special, each design has a rare golden counterpart. But the fun does not stop there as each 'Minions 2' toy is inside a mystery ball capsule for that surprise unboxing moment. If you are lucky, you may just find the rare gold version in your Happy Meal box.

Nonetheless, these new toys make a fine addition to your Minion collection or a great gift to kids. And the surprise element adds another layer of fun to the hunt.

What are you waiting for? Happiness awaits with every Happy Meal and you have more time to catch these adorable and mischievous yellow creatures until January 28, 2021.

Head on to the nearest McDonald's store to get your Minions 2 Happy Meal via Dine-in, Take Out, or Drive Thru, or order via McDelivery.



NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.