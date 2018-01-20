PBA: Kia finally breaks through after 8 winless months, beats Rain Or Shine

Ronald Tubid and Kia stopped a 16-game slide dating back to last May with a 98-94 win over Rain Or Shine on Saturday. PBA Media Bureau

(UPDATED) Glenn Khobuntin scored the game-winning basket with less than 3 seconds left, as Kia defeated Rain Or Shine 98-94 in the PBA Philippine Cup at Cuneta Astrodome on Saturday, breaking a 16-game losing streak.

Even though Kia could taste victory, it still didn't look like coach Ricky Dandan and his crew would be able pull it off.

Ahead 96-92 at the 1:07 mark of the fourth quarter, Kia fell into a spate of turnovers and moments of indecision, forcing players to foul that led to free throws for Rain Or Shine. When Rain Or Shine missed, as it often did late, Kia couldn't get to the boards.

But Chris Tiu just went 2 of 4 from the charity line, and Rain Or Shine couldn't convert despite numerous chances to score.

With 6.5 seconds left, Kia won the jumpball in front of its basket, leading to the breakaway layup for Khobuntin.

Rashawn McCarthy and Roider Cabrera each had 14 points to lead Kia, which saw all players fielded by Dandan score at least 4 points.

"We're just starting to trust the process," McCarthy said. "We're starting to just believe in each other."

Mark Yee, whose tap to Khobuntin won the jumpball for Kia, finished with 13 points (6 of 7 from the field) and 8 rebounds, while Khobuntin added 11 points.

"Sinenyasan ko lang si Glenn na kailangan na niyang tumakbo dahil tatapikin ko talaga papunta sa kaniya," Yee said.

"Pinakita naming iyong puso namin, na hindi naman kailangang mag-give up."

Kia, which hadn't won since May 21, 2017, raised its record to 1-4 but remained bottom of the standings.

Rookie Rey Nambatac had his best game so far with 12 points and 12 rebounds for Rain Or Shine, which fell to 2-3.

James Yap added 11 points for the Elasto Painters, who saw its top big man, Raymond Almazan, banished from the game after engaging in an altercation in the second quarter.

Almazan and Kia's Eric Camson exchanged blows during a rebound play 3 minutes before halftime, each earning a flagrant foul 2 and an ejection.

For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website.