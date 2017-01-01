'Unhealthy' smoke from firecrackers chokes Metro

ABS-CBN News
Jan 01 03:44 PM | Updated Jan 01 04:05 PM

Istanbul nightclub attack kills 39 in New Year carnage

Stuart Williams with Raziye Akkoc, Agence France-Presse
Jan 01 03:07 PM

Firecracker injuries down: boy's hand amputated, teen in coma

ABS-CBN News
Jan 01 01:01 PM | Updated Jan 01 03:51 PM

Pope, in year-end message, urges action on youth unemployment

Reuters
Jan 01 08:39 AM

Lacson to Duterte: Stop being mayor, start being president in 2017

ABS-CBN News
Dec 31 05:42 PM | Updated Jan 01 01:41 AM

Australia kicks off global New Year party defying terror threat

Barry Parker, Agence France-Presse
Dec 31 05:20 PM | Updated Dec 31 10:42 PM

LOOK: How local stars welcomed 2017

Jan 01 03:03 PM
Updated Jan 01 03:32 PM

LOOKBACK: 14 celebrity weddings in 2016

Dec 31 03:35 PM
Updated Jan 01 07:25 AM

Pregnant women more at risk from Listeriosis

Stargazer says 95% of her 2016 predictions came true

'The Grand Countdown to 2017' ng Resorts World Manila, handa na

Ilang Pinoy, piniling salubungin ang Bagong Taon sa Luneta

'Star drop' sa Eastwood, tampok sa pagsalubong sa Bagong Taon

Studio cameraman at umano'y drug supplier, timbog sa Quezon City

Libu-libong deboto, nakilahok sa thanksgiving procession ng Itim na Nazareno

3 sasakyan, nagkarambola; isa patay, isa kritikal

DOH, nag-ikot sa mga ospital bago ang Bagong Taon

Jobs, hot money as Dutertenomics dawns on Philippines

Financial mistakes to avoid in 2017

2016 in 4 minutes

Safe and Toxic-free New Year

Duterte visits Hilongos bombing victims

Duterte leads Rizal Day celebration

Crime in 2016: War on drugs, killings, road rage

2016 in 4 minutes

In Memoriam 2016: Remembering the people we lost

Dalagita, kritikal dahil sa ligaw na bala

3 sundalo tiklo dahil sa pagpapaputok ng baril sa Bagong Taon

Mandaue City fires raze 200 homes, warehouse

World markets end volatile year mostly in the black

LPG gas prices to go up New Year's day

Planning your business for the New Year

Business group backs move to dismantle Laguna Lake fish pens

China's Xi says won't let anyone make 'fuss' about its territory

Istanbul nightclub attack kills 39 in New Year carnage

North Korea's Kim says close to test launch of intercontinental missile

Race to save the cheetah as study reveals extinction threat

LOOK: 'Amor', 'Eduardo' reunite in Iceland

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sherlock Holmes is match made in history

Julius, Bernadette join forces for 'ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya sa DZMM'

2 'New Year babies' isinilang sa Fabella Hospital

Slay try on politician, 'big catastrophe': Stargazer's 2017 predictions

PH bet in Miss Tourism Int'l fails to land in Top 10

Easy feng shui tips to attract prosperity in 2017

5-year-old accidentally swallows coin in Ilocos Sur

BALIKAN: Mga pumatok sa social media ngayong 2016

