More than a million devotees join Black Nazarene procession

Cecil Morella, Agence France-Presse
Jan 09 10:53 PM | Updated Jan 09 10:54 PM

The Day in Photos, 9 January 2017

ABS-CBN News
Jan 09 09:14 PM | Updated Jan 10 01:12 AM

Defense chief plans to visit Filipino soldiers in West PH Sea

ABS-CBN News
Jan 09 05:27 PM | Updated Jan 09 06:10 PM

Robredo denies ties to 'LeniLeaks'

ABS-CBN News
Jan 09 05:11 PM | Updated Jan 10 12:06 AM

Duterte tax plan gets ex-finance, NEDA chiefs' backing

ABS-CBN News
Jan 09 02:54 PM | Updated Jan 09 03:18 PM

Fewer Pinoys trust Robredo after Cabinet exit: Pulse Asia

ABS-CBN News
Jan 09 01:34 PM | Updated Jan 09 04:03 PM

EDITOR'S PICK

See more »

Benny, Cardo's main sidekick, dies in final mission

Jan 09 09:18 PM
Updated Jan 09 09:49 PM

Despite clemency, Robin Padilla still doesn't have US visa

Jan 09 06:12 PM
Updated Jan 09 09:25 PM

WATCH: Bea answers beauty pageant questions

Jan 09 12:02 PM
Updated Jan 09 01:34 PM

BRAND NEWS

NEW VIDEOS

See more »

BRAND NEWS

In the Loop: Bea Alonzo answers beauty pageant questions

PANOORIN: Debosyon ng isang manghuhula sa Poong Nazareno

Basketball player, may taunang debosyon sa Itim na Nazareno

PSEi up for 5th day despite choppy trade

Church displays 'Do not kill' banner during Black Nazarene festivities

No backing down in life and faith for Black Nazarene

Over 1,200 sought medical assistance during Black Nazarene procession

PNP: 2.5 to 3 million devotees in Black Nazarene's traslacion

Malacañang looking into 'Lenileaks'

SPOTLIGHT

See more Multimedia »

Undecided Duterte

Devotees commemorate Traslacion

LOOK: Black Nazarene procession from the top

Protest vs coal-fired power plant

La La Land wins Golden Globe

Justice for Caloocan minors

Stricter security for Traslacion

FOCUS

See more »

Karatulang 'Huwag Kang Papatay,' nakapaskil sa mga simbahan sa Maynila, Quezon City

'Don't judge Black Nazarene devotees'

Analyst: Duterte too popular for 'Lenileaks'

WHAT'S HOT

The Unheard Voices

Teleserye news

In the loop

NEWS

Mocha Uson at higit 200 bagong opisyal ng gobyerno, nanumpa sa pwesto

Church displays 'Do not kill' banner during Black Nazarene festivities

No backing down in life and faith for Black Nazarene

Over 1,200 sought medical assistance during Black Nazarene procession

See more »

BUSINESS

San Miguel to answer ash dumping row before DENR

PSEi up for 5th day despite choppy trade

P2P bus, balik-pasada na

Quimbo: Excise tax sa diesel, malabo

See more »

OVERSEAS

Mahal na singil ng taxi sa NAIA, inireklamo ng OFW

Trump lashes out at Streep over Golden Globes speech

Give us back our troop carriers, Singapore urges Hong Kong

US Senator Ted Cruz meets with president of Taiwan

See more »

ENTERTAINMENT

'A Love To Last' breaks hearts on premiere episode

Bea, nagselos sa pagbabalik-tambalan ng Kimerald?

Arci Muñoz, hiwalay na sa anak ng prinsipe ng Brunei

Benny, Cardo's main sidekick, dies in final mission

ABS-CBN Entertainment

PHOTOS: Piolo Pascual's Birthday Charity

See more »

LIFE

Miss U bets from Dominican Republic, Haiti seek funds to join pageant

Estudyante mula Isabela, wagi sa online songwriting contest

Factbox: Catholicism in the Philippines

'Dungaw' sa Poong Nazareno, isa sa mga inaabangan ng mga deboto

ABS-CBN Lifestyle

In Focus: What You Need To Know About The Life Of A Fashion Blogger

See more »

CLASSIFIED ODD

'Bawal tsismosa': Pangasinan town seeks to punish rumor-mongers

See more »

TRENDING

WATCH: 'PPAP' singer releases new song

See more »

OPINION

See more »

MAIINIT NA BALITA

See more »

PANOORIN: Debosyon ng isang manghuhula sa Poong Nazareno

Basketball player, may taunang debosyon sa Itim na Nazareno

Socio-economic reforms, tatalakayin sa pagpapatuloy ng peace talks

Bea, nagselos sa pagbabalik-tambalan ng Kimerald?

Mahal na singil ng taxi sa NAIA, inireklamo ng OFW

P2P bus, balik-pasada na

See More »

See More »

See More »

See More »

BRAND NEWS

NEWS INVESTIGATIONS

The Death Toll of the War on Drugs

See more »

More Weather News »