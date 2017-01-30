x
Miss Universe crowning set as Philippines takes world spotlight

Miss Universe crowning set as Philippines takes world spotlight

Joel Guinto, ABS-CBN News
Jan 30 05:11 AM | Updated Jan 30 05:56 AM

Duterte won't allow US to build military depot in the Philippines

Duterte won't allow US to build military depot in the Philippines

Aaron Lozada, ABS-CBN News
Jan 30 01:15 AM

Duterte sets deadline for surrender of NBI assets linked to Jee Ick Joo slay

Duterte sets deadline for surrender of NBI assets linked to Jee Ick Joo slay

ABS-CBN News
Jan 30 12:38 AM | Updated Jan 30 12:49 AM

Duterte orders 'full-press' military operation in Lanao

Duterte orders 'full-press' military operation in Lanao

Aaron Lozada, ABS-CBN News
Jan 30 12:31 AM

15 terrorists killed as bombs dropped on Hapilon's lair: AFP

15 terrorists killed as bombs dropped on Hapilon's lair: AFP

ABS-CBN News
Jan 29 05:00 PM | Updated Jan 29 06:33 PM

Malacañang respects Trump’s immigration ban

Malacañang respects Trump’s immigration ban

ABS-CBN News
Jan 29 03:38 PM

EDITOR'S PICK

See more »

13, not 12, finalists to be named at Miss Universe coronation

13, not 12, finalists to be named at Miss Universe coronation

Jan 29 07:56 PM
Updated Jan 30 06:50 AM

Pageant experts weigh in on Maxine's chances
WATCH: Miss Colombia hugs Steve Harvey
Ellen Adarna, Baste Duterte broke up over text

BRAND NEWS

Globe fetes key industry partners at CEO Appreciation Night
How traffic and commuting every day affect your health

NEW VIDEOS

See more »

BRAND NEWS DOH: 78% of Filipinos suffer from gum diseases

DOH: 78% of Filipinos suffer from gum diseases

Feng shui experts read Miss Universe bet's fortune

Feng shui experts read Miss Universe bet's fortune

WATCH: Who will be lucky, unlucky this Year of the Rooster

WATCH: Who will be lucky, unlucky this Year of the Rooster

20 RRCG Transport buses to be suspended after accident

20 RRCG Transport buses to be suspended after accident

At least 3,000 families evacuated in Butuan City due to floods

At least 3,000 families evacuated in Butuan City due to floods

AFP says Indonesian terrorist killed in Butig bombing

AFP says Indonesian terrorist killed in Butig bombing

Libu-libo, nagprotesta vs 'Muslim ban' sa Amerika

Libu-libo, nagprotesta vs 'Muslim ban' sa Amerika

Liza Soberano, may balak nga bang sumali sa beauty pageant?

Liza Soberano, may balak nga bang sumali sa beauty pageant?

Mahigpit na seguridad sa Miss Universe coronation venue, kasado na

Mahigpit na seguridad sa Miss Universe coronation venue, kasado na

SPOTLIGHT

See more Multimedia »

Cops gone bad

Cops gone bad

LOOK: Exodus of residents as floodwaters rise in Butuan

LOOK: Exodus of residents as floodwaters rise in Butuan

Security at Miss Universe venue

Security at Miss Universe venue

Muslim ban protest

Muslim ban protest

The sun sets on the old Lunar Year

The sun sets on the old Lunar Year

Chinese Filipinos celebrate New Year in Manila

Chinese Filipinos celebrate New Year in Manila

Justice for Jee

Justice for Jee

FOCUS

See more »

Fil-Ams join protests vs Trump travel ban on Muslims

Fil-Ams join protests vs Trump travel ban on Muslims

In one week, Trump shakes up Washington and the world

In one week, Trump shakes up Washington and the world

How Trump's abrupt immigration ban sowed confusion at airports, agencies

How Trump's abrupt immigration ban sowed confusion at airports, agencies

WHAT'S HOT

The Unheard Voices

The Unheard Voices

Teleserye news

Teleserye news

In the loop

In the loop

NEWS

Duterte to put up new anti-narcotics command

Duterte to put up new anti-narcotics command

17 plastic ng shabu, nasabat ng NBI sa Maynila

Duterte on declaring martial law: 'If public asks for it, I'll do it'

Duterte won't allow US to build military depot in the Philippines

See more »

BUSINESS

Finance chief: Insurance must be 'fairly-priced

Finance chief: Insurance must be 'fairly-priced"

US tech leaders sound alarm over Trump immigration ban

Things to consider before franchising a business

Wall Street stocks finish dramatic week with a whimper

See more »

OVERSEAS

'No hate, no fear:' Chicago activists fight Trump's travel ban with chants

'No hate, no fear:' Chicago activists fight Trump's travel ban with chants

Trump faces tide of criticism, protests, legal challenges over travel bans

Muslim ban protest

Libu-libo, nagprotesta vs 'Muslim ban' sa Amerika

See more »

ENTERTAINMENT

Lyca as Tina Turner wins 4th week of 'Your Face'

Lyca as Tina Turner wins 4th week of 'Your Face'

PBB: Niko and McCoy, Jerome, Cora up for eviction

Liza Soberano, may balak nga bang sumali sa beauty pageant?

Awra entertains as Yoyoy Villame in 'Your Face Kids'

ABS-CBN Entertainment

Kathryn, kailangan ingatan ang health ayon sa feng shui expert

See more »

LIFE

Fearless forecast: Who will win 65th Miss Universe pageant

Fearless forecast: Who will win 65th Miss Universe pageant

Miss Universe crowning set as Philippines takes world spotlight

Pia confident Steve Harvey won't commit same Miss Universe blunder

What do judges look for in the new Miss Universe?

ABS-CBN Lifestyle

In Focus: The Squad Who's Got Miss Universe Philippines Maxine Medina's Back

See more »

CLASSIFIED ODD

Man with lots of time harasses employees with over 3,000 calls

Man with lots of time harasses employees with over 3,000 calls

See more »

TRENDING

VIRAL: Kiko of 'OTWOL' covers 'Versace on the Floor'

VIRAL: Kiko of 'OTWOL' covers 'Versace on the Floor'

See more »

OPINION

See more »

MAIINIT NA BALITA

See more »

Libu-libo, nagprotesta vs 'Muslim ban' sa Amerika

Libu-libo, nagprotesta vs 'Muslim ban' sa Amerika

Liza Soberano, may balak nga bang sumali sa beauty pageant?

Liza Soberano, may balak nga bang sumali sa beauty pageant?

Mahigpit na seguridad sa Miss Universe coronation venue, kasado na

Mahigpit na seguridad sa Miss Universe coronation venue, kasado na

Sapul sa CCTV: Aktwal na holdapan sa isang restaurant

Sapul sa CCTV: Aktwal na holdapan sa isang restaurant

AFP: ISIS leader sa bansa, malubhang nasugatan

AFP: ISIS leader sa bansa, malubhang nasugatan

Ilang residente sa QC, dinampot umano ng ilang pulis at pinilit magpa-drug test

Ilang residente sa QC, dinampot umano ng ilang pulis at pinilit magpa-drug test

See More »

See More »

See More »

See More »

BRAND NEWS

NEWS INVESTIGATIONS

The kidnap-slay of Jee Ick Joo: AIDG's picky protocols fail

The kidnap-slay of Jee Ick Joo: AIDG's picky protocols fail

See more »

More Weather News »