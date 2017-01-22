ABS-CBN News
Jan 22 09:44 AM
Sebastien Blanc, Agence France-Presse
Jan 21 11:52 PM
Arianne Merez, ABS-CBN News
Jan 21 09:42 PM
ABS-CBN News
Jan 21 07:49 PM
| Updated Jan 21 08:12 PM
ABS-CBN News
Jan 21 01:00 PM
ABS-CBN News
Jan 21 11:36 AM
#MissUniverse
65th Miss Universe Pageant
FAKE NEWS
Unmasking the trolls
EDITOR'S PICK
See more »
'Pinoy Big Brother': Jinri, Jerome, Aura up for eviction
Jan 22 01:44 AM
Updated Jan 22 02:03 AM
LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach, Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran all on one stage
Jan 21 10:17 PM
Updated Jan 21 10:59 PM
'Your Face Sounds Familiar': AC nails Jessie J impersonation
Jan 21 09:12 PM
Sushmita Sen to return to Manila as Miss Universe judge
Jan 21 01:52 PM
Almost 2 years after Mamasapano clash, PNP remembers 'SAF 44' in bike ride
January 22, 2017
Adamson, FEU-Diliman, NU through to juniors Final Four
Pinay beauty queens and their celebrity boyfriends
Calesa horse hit by bus may have 'suffered great pain,' says PAWS
Liverpool, Tottenham drop points, Rooney record
Resurgent Ramos sinks Malaga as Real increase lead at top
Dimitrov takes midnight express to last 16
Popovich 'factors a lot' in LeBron 2020 Olympic decision
LOOK: Bangs Garcia's prenuptial shoot with Filipino-Brit fiancé
'Your Face Sounds Familiar': Elha wows anew as Meghan Trainor
PANOORIN: Timeline ng PNP sa pagdukot, pagpatay sa Koreano
OFW nawalan ng bagahe sa eroplano
Why getting praised made Pia Wurtzbach cry
Kristen Stewart says Trump was 'obsessed' with her
Bato: Skipping concert won't revive Korean businessman
Policeman shot dead by fellow cop
De Lima on Bato resignation: Is Duterte admin looking for scapegoat?
Sta. Isabel, 'fall guy' lang sa pagpatay sa Koreano?
Dela Rosa, handang magbitiw kung 'pabigat' kay Duterte
Audio recording ni Dumlao, magpapatunay umano na hindi kidnapper si Sta. Isabel
BRAND NEWS
WATCH: Girls picture out their ideal guys through perfumes
Helicopter date on Valentine’s Day, anyone? Check this out!
NEW VIDEOS
In the Loop: NAIA employee suspended for alleged extortion attempt
Talento ng Pinoy designers, bumibida sa Miss Universe
Tatlo patay, AWOL na pulis huli sa umano'y drug den
Robredo, nanawagan sa Simbahan at kay Duterte na magtulungan
Donald Trump, nanumpa bilang ika-45 pangulo ng Amerika
Sta. Isabel, pinangalanan ang ilang sangkot umano sa pagpatay sa Koreano
Dela Rosa, bumwelta sa gitna ng panawagang magbitiw sa pwesto
SPOTLIGHT
See more Multimedia »
Language dilemma
Miss Universe winners from the Philippines
Anti-Trump protests rock Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump is 45th President of the USA
Obama welcomes Trump to White House
Miss Universe: Bringing Hope and Smiles
MMDA launches zipper lane
FOCUS
'Tokhang-for-ransom': Timeline of South Korean businessman's abduction, killing
Walang butas ang condom: DOH corrects info on HIV, condom 'pores'
Unmasking the trolls: Spin masters behind fake accounts, news sites
WHAT'S HOT
The Unheard Voices
Teleserye news
In the loop
NEWS
Late check-in behind balikbayan's missed flight: OTS
Man arrested in Cebu for selling counterfeit bills
BUSINESS
Tetangco: Trump worries may persist ‘for some time’
Tourism department wants to boost arrivals of Asean visitors
How to choose the right franchise
U.S. stocks pare gains after Trump's inaugural speech
OVERSEAS
3 Indonesian fishermen missing off Philippines: govt
Trudeau, Trump discuss trade as White House vows NAFTA renegotiation
Russia's Putin ready to meet Trump, preparations may take months: TASS
Trump son-in-law Kushner can serve as White House adviser: Justice Department
ENTERTAINMENT
Sarangani teacher one win away from 'Tawag' semis
ABS-CBN Entertainment
Pia Wurtzbach on her life after the Miss Universe
LIFE
Italy’s culinary rock star Oldani in PH for new menu, cooking demo
ABS-CBN Lifestyle
In Focus: Relive The Kilig Feels With These Best Moments From "Til I Met You"
SPORTS
ABL: Alab Pilipinas to focus on locking down Hong Kong Lions
ABS-CBN Sports
Federer, Kerber look for quarterfinal spots at Aussie Open
CLASSIFIED ODD
Japan clears up confusion over high-tech toilets
TRENDING
VIRAL: Studious boy brings baby brother to school
OPINION
Tin Bartolome
Posted at Jan 21 06:08 AM
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 21 04:28 AM
Teddy Locsin Jr.
Posted at Jan 21 01:24 AM
MAIINIT NA BALITA
Sunog sa Caloocan City umabot sa ika-5 alarma
See More »
Top 5 global premium brand Vivo brings the world’s first 20MP dual front camera 'perfect selfie' smartphone to PH
Jan 20 11:56 AM
Updated Jan 20 11:58 AM
Henann Group opens new beachfront resort in Boracay's Station 1
Jan 20 11:37 AM
Electricity rates go down in January
Jan 18 06:34 PM
Updated Jan 19 07:18 PM
5 new dining spots at Eastwood Avenue for your next food trip
Jan 13 06:46 PM
Updated Jan 19 06:26 PM
Why invest in a leisure township development?
Jan 13 06:39 PM
Updated Jan 19 05:25 PM
Wyeth awards Filipino kid innovators
Jan 03 05:04 PM
Updated Jan 13 06:43 PM
NEWS INVESTIGATIONS
The Death Toll of the War on Drugs
More Weather News »