Duterte to consider CPP-NPA-NDF as terrorist group

ABS-CBN News
Feb 05 05:43 PM | Updated Feb 05 08:21 PM

Palace hits back at CBCP: Filipinos feel 'reign of peace'

ABS-CBN News
Feb 05 03:15 PM | Updated Feb 05 08:28 PM

Reds to pursue talks with govt sans ceasefire

Carolyn Bonquin, ABS-CBN News
Feb 05 11:55 AM

'Hero worker' is first fatality in Cavite factory fire

ABS-CBN News
Feb 05 09:15 AM | Updated Feb 05 01:05 PM

Philippine Catholic Church slams 'reign of terror' behind war on drugs

Clare Baldwin and Manuel Mogato, Reuters
Feb 05 07:55 AM

Duterte warns 'Korean mafia' in the Philippines

ABS-CBN News
Feb 05 01:46 AM | Updated Feb 05 01:53 AM

Awra goes Broadway as Liza Minnelli
Xia wows as Ariana Grande on 'Your Face Kids'
Maxine flies to Brunei with family to celebrate Top 6 finish
WATCH: Emotional Dayanara returns to 'ASAP'

Feb 05 03:17 PM
Updated Feb 05 03:56 PM

Why Singapore is the best family destination in Asia
Who’s your celebrity fitspiration?

NEW VIDEOS

WATCH: Miss Universe fans' dolls, P20-K crown

Teen recipient of Miss Bulgaria's gown gets a makeover

Shaina, Maja, Rayver, John reunite on 'ASAP'

Pangulong Duterte, umapela kay Baste na umuwi para makita ang kaniyang anak

Pagpapasara ng DENR ng mga minahan, iligal: Pichay

NCRPO: Wala pang impormasyon ukol sa bomb threat sa mall

Pastoral letter ng CBCP vs EJK, binasa sa lahat ng simbahan

Duterte, itinuturing nang terorista ang CPP-NPA-NDF

‘Bato’ disbands PNP-AIDG

Filipino activists protest Trump’s order

Want coffee? Ask this robot to make you a cup

'Emptiness'

Fire out after 46 hours

Louvre Pyramid attack try

Protest vs Trump’s travel ban

FACTBOX: The Philippines' faltering peace process with communist rebels

Should 9-year-old children be made criminally liable?

TIMELINE: Gov't, CPP-NPA ceasefire breakdown

Ozamiz mayor at vice mayor, ipinaaaresto ng Sandigan

House committee mulls moving govt offices to decongest Metro Manila

NCRPO: Wala pang impormasyon ukol sa bomb threat sa mall

Pastoral letter ng CBCP vs EJK, binasa sa lahat ng simbahan

Review team advised mine suspensions, not closures - sources

Pagpapasara ng DENR ng mga minahan, iligal: Pichay

Pernia, Dominguez warn mine closure order will cost jobs

In the era of Trump, US companies must navigate a minefield

U.S. court denies request to immediately restore travel ban

Trump under fire for saying he respects 'killer' Putin

Bomb explodes outside Bahraini capital, no casualties

South Korea shopping mall fire kills four

Sam Shoaf as Pepe Smith wins Week 5 of 'Your Face'

Arjo explains mom Sylvia's 'nginig baba' acting

WATCH: Julia Montes makes fan cry with prank

Julia Montes asked: Kayo na ba ni Coco?

ABS-CBN Entertainment

Miss Universe Netherlands Zoey Ivory's reaction about her trending video

LOOK: Miss Universe candidates stay behind to explore PH

WATCH: Miss Universe fans' dolls, P20-K crown

Teen recipient of Miss Bulgaria's gown gets a makeover

New pain treatment uses sound waves to offer relief to patients

ABS-CBN Lifestyle

Cheat Sheet: Find The Perfect Valentine's Day Movie For You No Matter The State Of Your Heart

LOOK: Carabao gives birth to two-headed calf

Mag defends cover of Trump beheading Statue of Liberty

Pangulong Duterte, umapela kay Baste na umuwi para makita ang kaniyang anak

Pagpapasara ng DENR ng mga minahan, iligal: Pichay

NCRPO: Wala pang impormasyon ukol sa bomb threat sa mall

Pastoral letter ng CBCP vs EJK, binasa sa lahat ng simbahan

Duterte, itinuturing nang terorista ang CPP-NPA-NDF

Duterte, sinuspinde na ang peace talks sa pagitan ng gobyerno, CPP-NDF-NPA

The kidnap-slay of Jee Ick Joo: AIDG's picky protocols fail

