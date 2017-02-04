Duterte urges undocumented Pinoys in U.S. to come home

Duterte urges undocumented Pinoys in U.S. to come home

ABS-CBN News
Feb 04 03:02 AM | Updated Feb 04 09:03 AM

The Day in Photos, 3 February 2017

The Day in Photos, 3 February 2017

ABS-CBN News
Feb 03 11:43 PM

Reds blame gov't for clashes amid truce

Reds blame gov't for clashes amid truce

ABS-CBN News
Feb 03 09:30 PM | Updated Feb 04 02:00 AM

Duterte terminates ceasefire with Reds

Duterte terminates ceasefire with Reds

ABS-CBN News
Feb 03 03:17 PM | Updated Feb 03 05:27 PM

'No reason for PH not to send envoy to US'

'No reason for PH not to send envoy to US'

ABS-CBN News
Feb 03 02:58 PM | Updated Feb 03 04:51 PM

Miners seek Duterte's 'final decision' on closure order

Miners seek Duterte's 'final decision' on closure order

ABS-CBN News
Feb 03 11:51 AM

EDITOR'S PICK

See more »

Angel Locsin left scratching her head after botched hair treatment
Want to be Baste's girl? Here's a tip from Inday Sara
Jerome Ponce admits Mika Reyes is his GF
No I do's: Statistics show fewer Filipinos getting married

No I do's: Statistics show fewer Filipinos getting married

Feb 03 01:28 PM
Updated Feb 03 03:07 PM

BRAND NEWS

Why Singapore is the best family destination in Asia
Who’s your celebrity fitspiration?

NEW VIDEOS

See more »

PANOORIN: Foreigner at LGBT member, traffic enforcers sa Cebu

PANOORIN: Foreigner at LGBT member, traffic enforcers sa Cebu

Dahil sa kakaibang kondisyon, isang lalaki hindi maipakita ang emosyon

Dahil sa kakaibang kondisyon, isang lalaki hindi maipakita ang emosyon

ALAMIN: Tampok sa mga Valentine's Day show

ALAMIN: Tampok sa mga Valentine's Day show

Manpower agencies, umalma sa moratorium sa household workers sa Kuwait

Manpower agencies, umalma sa moratorium sa household workers sa Kuwait

Bilang ng mga nasa kritikal na kondisyon dahil sa sunog sa Cavite, nadagdagan

Bilang ng mga nasa kritikal na kondisyon dahil sa sunog sa Cavite, nadagdagan

Intelligence fund ng PNP, umabot ng P150 milyon

Intelligence fund ng PNP, umabot ng P150 milyon

Political prisoner, pinalaya sa Compostela Valley

Political prisoner, pinalaya sa Compostela Valley

Peace talks sa CPP-NPA, tuloy pa rin sa kabila ng pagbawi sa ceasefire

Peace talks sa CPP-NPA, tuloy pa rin sa kabila ng pagbawi sa ceasefire

SPOTLIGHT

See more Multimedia »

‘Bato’ disbands PNP-AIDG

‘Bato’ disbands PNP-AIDG

'Emptiness'

'Emptiness'

Fire out after 46 hours

Fire out after 46 hours

Louvre Pyramid attack try

Louvre Pyramid attack try

Protest vs Trump’s travel ban

Protest vs Trump’s travel ban

Duterte: 6,000 cops in drug trade

Duterte: 6,000 cops in drug trade

14 arrested in drug operation

14 arrested in drug operation

FOCUS

See more »

FACTBOX: The Philippines' faltering peace process with communist rebels

FACTBOX: The Philippines' faltering peace process with communist rebels

Should 9-year-old children be made criminally liable?

Should 9-year-old children be made criminally liable?

TIMELINE: Gov't, CPP-NPA ceasefire breakdown

TIMELINE: Gov't, CPP-NPA ceasefire breakdown

WHAT'S HOT

The Unheard Voices

The Unheard Voices

Teleserye news

Teleserye news

In the loop

In the loop

NEWS

PEZA: All HTI employees accounted for

PEZA: All HTI employees accounted for

3 sugatan sa aksidente sa Commonwealth

2 men fall in Panabo City drug bust

Ombudsman orders dismissal of Cebu town mayor

See more »

BUSINESS

'Right to disconnect' from work: Some pros and cons

'Right to disconnect' from work: Some pros and cons

Chamber of Mines, umalma sa pagpapasara ng 28 minahan

Apple to build iPhone in India this year: official

Nestle unveils sushi-shaped KitKats in Japan

See more »

OVERSEAS

Trump's travel ban has revoked 60,000 visas for now

Trump's travel ban has revoked 60,000 visas for now

50 US lawmakers urge Trump to remove Bannon from NSC

Japan to extend stay of caregivers, trainee nurses

Manpower agencies, umalma sa moratorium sa household workers sa Kuwait

See more »

ENTERTAINMENT

Single again, Dayanara wants second chance at love

Single again, Dayanara wants second chance at love

WATCH: Meet Anthony and Maricel Pangilinan's son

Liza Soberano, Janella Salvador, Nadine Lustre battle it out for Nickelodeon award

Angel Locsin, nasunog ang buhok dahil umano sa hair treatment

ABS-CBN Entertainment

Feb-ibig is the Answer Recording by Bea Alonzo & Ian Veneracion

See more »

LIFE

10 ways to celebrate National Arts Month

10 ways to celebrate National Arts Month

Chef Laudico, Markki Stroem in Valentine's Day dinner event

PANOORIN: Foreigner at LGBT member, traffic enforcers sa Cebu

Dahil sa kakaibang kondisyon, isang lalaki hindi maipakita ang emosyon

ABS-CBN Lifestyle

Daily Diaries: #FebruaryHugotâ20 Posts Filled With All The Feels

See more »

CLASSIFIED ODD

LOOK: Carabao gives birth to two-headed calf

LOOK: Carabao gives birth to two-headed calf

See more »

TRENDING

VIRAL: Kolehiyala, nanapak ng lalaking nambastos sa kanya

VIRAL: Kolehiyala, nanapak ng lalaking nambastos sa kanya

See more »

OPINION

See more »

MAIINIT NA BALITA

See more »

PANOORIN: Foreigner at LGBT member, traffic enforcers sa Cebu

PANOORIN: Foreigner at LGBT member, traffic enforcers sa Cebu

Dahil sa kakaibang kondisyon, isang lalaki hindi maipakita ang emosyon

Dahil sa kakaibang kondisyon, isang lalaki hindi maipakita ang emosyon

ALAMIN: Tampok sa mga Valentine's Day show

ALAMIN: Tampok sa mga Valentine's Day show

Manpower agencies, umalma sa moratorium sa household workers sa Kuwait

Manpower agencies, umalma sa moratorium sa household workers sa Kuwait

Bilang ng mga nasa kritikal na kondisyon dahil sa sunog sa Cavite, nadagdagan

Bilang ng mga nasa kritikal na kondisyon dahil sa sunog sa Cavite, nadagdagan

Intelligence fund ng PNP, umabot ng P150 milyon

Intelligence fund ng PNP, umabot ng P150 milyon

See More »

See More »

See More »

See More »

BRAND NEWS

NEWS INVESTIGATIONS

The kidnap-slay of Jee Ick Joo: AIDG's picky protocols fail

The kidnap-slay of Jee Ick Joo: AIDG's picky protocols fail

See more »

More Weather News »