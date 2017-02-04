ABS-CBN News
Feb 04 03:02 AM
| Updated Feb 04 09:03 AM
ABS-CBN News
Feb 03 11:43 PM
ABS-CBN News
Feb 03 09:30 PM
| Updated Feb 04 02:00 AM
ABS-CBN News
Feb 03 03:17 PM
| Updated Feb 03 05:27 PM
ABS-CBN News
Feb 03 02:58 PM
| Updated Feb 03 04:51 PM
ABS-CBN News
Feb 03 11:51 AM
#MissUniverse
65th Miss Universe Pageant
#tokhangforransom
The Jee Ick-joo kidnap-slay
EDITOR'S PICK
See more »
Angel Locsin left scratching her head after botched hair treatment
Feb 03 08:08 PM
Updated Feb 04 08:56 AM
Want to be Baste's girl? Here's a tip from Inday Sara
Feb 03 04:17 PM
Jerome Ponce admits Mika Reyes is his GF
Feb 03 03:22 PM
No I do's: Statistics show fewer Filipinos getting married
Feb 03 01:28 PM
Updated Feb 03 03:07 PM
3 sugatan sa aksidente sa Commonwealth
February 04, 2017
NBA fines Hawks' Prince and Heat's Johnson over shoving match
2 men fall in Panabo City drug bust
50 US lawmakers urge Trump to remove Bannon from NSC
Djokovic survives Davis Cup scare, champions Argentina slump
Trump's travel ban has revoked 60,000 visas for now
Players to watch in UAAP Season 79 women's volleyball
Chef Laudico, Markki Stroem in Valentine's Day dinner event
Dayanara talks about breakup with Aga, divorce from Marc Anthony
Baste claims he never broke up with longtime GF
PH not a 'country of concern,' says US State Dep't
Pinoy housekeepers sa Japan, kikita ng P70,000 kada buwan
Cebu Pacific offers P1 fare anew; system crashes
VIRAL: Kolehiyala, nanapak ng lalaking nambastos sa kanya
Ellen Adarna, Baste Duterte broke up over text
Ina ginahasa bago pinatay, anak kritikal
Angel Locsin, nasunog ang buhok dahil umano sa hair treatment
UP grad tops architecture board exam; 919 pass
LOOK: Carabao gives birth to two-headed calf
Duterte scoffs at Baste's relationship with Ellen Adarna
BRAND NEWS
Why Singapore is the best family destination in Asia
Who’s your celebrity fitspiration?
NEW VIDEOS
PANOORIN: Foreigner at LGBT member, traffic enforcers sa Cebu
Dahil sa kakaibang kondisyon, isang lalaki hindi maipakita ang emosyon
ALAMIN: Tampok sa mga Valentine's Day show
Manpower agencies, umalma sa moratorium sa household workers sa Kuwait
Bilang ng mga nasa kritikal na kondisyon dahil sa sunog sa Cavite, nadagdagan
Intelligence fund ng PNP, umabot ng P150 milyon
Political prisoner, pinalaya sa Compostela Valley
Peace talks sa CPP-NPA, tuloy pa rin sa kabila ng pagbawi sa ceasefire
SPOTLIGHT
See more Multimedia »
‘Bato’ disbands PNP-AIDG
'Emptiness'
Fire out after 46 hours
Louvre Pyramid attack try
Protest vs Trump’s travel ban
Duterte: 6,000 cops in drug trade
14 arrested in drug operation
FOCUS
FACTBOX: The Philippines' faltering peace process with communist rebels
Should 9-year-old children be made criminally liable?
TIMELINE: Gov't, CPP-NPA ceasefire breakdown
WHAT'S HOT
The Unheard Voices
Teleserye news
In the loop
NEWS
PEZA: All HTI employees accounted for
Ombudsman orders dismissal of Cebu town mayor
BUSINESS
'Right to disconnect' from work: Some pros and cons
Chamber of Mines, umalma sa pagpapasara ng 28 minahan
Apple to build iPhone in India this year: official
Nestle unveils sushi-shaped KitKats in Japan
OVERSEAS
Japan to extend stay of caregivers, trainee nurses
ENTERTAINMENT
Single again, Dayanara wants second chance at love
WATCH: Meet Anthony and Maricel Pangilinan's son
Liza Soberano, Janella Salvador, Nadine Lustre battle it out for Nickelodeon award
ABS-CBN Entertainment
Feb-ibig is the Answer Recording by Bea Alonzo & Ian Veneracion
LIFE
10 ways to celebrate National Arts Month
ABS-CBN Lifestyle
Daily Diaries: #FebruaryHugotâ20 Posts Filled With All The Feels
SPORTS
Cycling: Ronda Pilipinas field out to dethrone Jan Paul Morales
ABS-CBN Sports
NBA fines Hawks' Prince, Heat's Johnson $25K each
CLASSIFIED ODD
TRENDING
OPINION
Amir Mawallil
Posted at Feb 04 05:22 AM
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 04 03:04 AM
Tin Bartolome
Posted at Feb 03 10:05 PM
MAIINIT NA BALITA
See More »
H&M boosts digital presence to reach more Pinoy fashionistas
Feb 01 06:23 PM
WATCH: Dove sends a beautiful and powerful message to all the women in the universe
Feb 01 02:41 PM
Updated Feb 01 02:43 PM
Vivo launches world’s first 20MP Dual Front camera and 'perfect selfie' smartphone
Jan 30 05:48 PM
Globe fetes key industry partners at CEO Appreciation Night
Jan 28 11:00 AM
How traffic and commuting every day affect your health
Jan 27 06:29 PM
Mccoy, Elisse, Nikko, and Maymay embark on epic Hong Kong Disneyland adventure
Jan 27 03:36 PM
Updated Feb 02 03:07 PM
NEWS INVESTIGATIONS
The kidnap-slay of Jee Ick Joo: AIDG's picky protocols fail
More Weather News »