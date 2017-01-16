The Day in Photos, 16 January 2017

The Day in Photos, 16 January 2017

ABS-CBN News
Jan 16 10:46 PM

Red rainfall warning raised over Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga

Red rainfall warning raised over Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga

ABS-CBN News
Jan 16 10:02 PM

Malakas na pag-ulan, nagdulot ng pagbaha sa CDO

Malakas na pag-ulan, nagdulot ng pagbaha sa CDO

PJ Gisan, ABS-CBN News
Jan 16 08:16 PM | Updated Jan 16 10:51 PM

EU reviews Philippine trade perks tied to human rights

EU reviews Philippine trade perks tied to human rights

ABS-CBN News
Jan 16 03:03 PM | Updated Jan 16 08:05 PM

'Tokhang-for-ransom' cop surrenders to NBI; Bato hints at protector

'Tokhang-for-ransom' cop surrenders to NBI; Bato hints at protector

ABS-CBN News
Jan 16 01:57 PM

Cebu Pacific suspends Manila-Laoag flights temporarily, CAAP says

Cebu Pacific suspends Manila-Laoag flights temporarily, CAAP says

ABS-CBN News
Jan 16 01:18 PM

EDITOR'S PICK

See more »

Governor's Ball leaves Miss Universe Italy dizzy
LOOK: Luis Alandy, fiancee in 'The Notebook'-themed prenup shoot
Pia Wurtzbach confirms relationship with Marlon Stockinger
Steve Harvey gets flak for comments on Asian men

Steve Harvey gets flak for comments on Asian men

Jan 16 01:21 PM
Updated Jan 16 01:22 PM

BRAND NEWS

Why invest in a leisure township development?
5 new dining spots at Eastwood Avenue for your next food trip

NEW VIDEOS

See more »

BRAND NEWS In the Loop: Should Maxine get a translator for Miss Universe?

In the Loop: Should Maxine get a translator for Miss Universe?

A Beautiful Weekend: Miss Universe tours Boracay and Vigan

A Beautiful Weekend: Miss Universe tours Boracay and Vigan

WATCH: What is Pia's biggest achievement as Miss Universe

WATCH: What is Pia's biggest achievement as Miss Universe

WATCH: Water rises in Butuanon River

WATCH: Water rises in Butuanon River

LPA magpapaulan sa Bicol, Visayas

LPA magpapaulan sa Bicol, Visayas

Selfie Report: Hundreds trapped in flooded Cebu town

Selfie Report: Hundreds trapped in flooded Cebu town

WATCH: This man can help find missing items

WATCH: This man can help find missing items

Pista ni Santo Nino, ipinagdiwang sa iba-ibang parte ng bansa

Pista ni Santo Nino, ipinagdiwang sa iba-ibang parte ng bansa

Netizens, nagrereklamo vs. 'vanity tax'

Netizens, nagrereklamo vs. 'vanity tax'

SPOTLIGHT

See more Multimedia »

It's been a good year, Pia

It's been a good year, Pia

A Beautiful Weekend: Miss Universe tours Boracay and Vigan

A Beautiful Weekend: Miss Universe tours Boracay and Vigan

Miss Universe Governor’s Ball

Miss Universe Governor’s Ball

P1,000 pension hike protest

P1,000 pension hike protest

Flooding in CDO

Flooding in CDO

'Drug-free' homes in QC

'Drug-free' homes in QC

Kalibo’s Ati-atihan

Kalibo’s Ati-atihan

FOCUS

See more »

Yasay: Diplomatic protest filed vs China arms buildup in South China Sea

Yasay: Diplomatic protest filed vs China arms buildup in South China Sea

AFP: MNLF leader's son may have helped Davao City bombers

AFP: MNLF leader's son may have helped Davao City bombers

PH wants another Malaysian facilitator in peace talks, not Zakaria: Santiago

PH wants another Malaysian facilitator in peace talks, not Zakaria: Santiago

WHAT'S HOT

The Unheard Voices

The Unheard Voices

Teleserye news

Teleserye news

In the loop

In the loop

NEWS

No compelling reason yet to declare martial law, says AFP

No compelling reason yet to declare martial law, says AFP

The Day in Photos, 16 January 2017

P1,000 pension hike protest

Flooding in CDO

See more »

BUSINESS

Ray-Ban maker, Essilor agree on $49-B merger to create eyewear giant

Ray-Ban maker, Essilor agree on $49-B merger to create eyewear giant

URC allots P7.2-B capex this year

BSP extends banks, OFW deadline to exchange old peso bills

House approves new franchises for Smart, GMA Network

See more »

OVERSEAS

Japan OKs residency for foreign caregiver students

Japan OKs residency for foreign caregiver students

Japan offers patrol vessels to Vietnam

Turkish cargo jet crash kills at least 30 in Kyrgyzstan

26 killed in latest Brazil prison massacre

See more »

ENTERTAINMENT

LOOK: Robin, Mariel, and Isabela's first family portrait

LOOK: Robin, Mariel, and Isabela's first family portrait

JK Labajo's birthday concert is postponed

LOOK: Patrick Garcia's youngest child turns 1

WATCH: Sylvia Sanchez in tears as she meets 'idol' Sharon

ABS-CBN Entertainment

Stella Araneta, naniniwalang ready na si Maxine Medina

See more »

LIFE

Pia Wurtzbach to be Miss Universe ambassador after reign

Pia Wurtzbach to be Miss Universe ambassador after reign

A Beautiful Weekend: Miss Universe tours Boracay and Vigan

Miss Universe Governor’s Ball

Governor's Ball leaves Miss Universe Italy dizzy

ABS-CBN Lifestyle

Cheat Sheet: Iza, Anne, Solenn, Erwan, Daniel, And Coleen Show Us How To Eat As Healthy As Them

See more »

CLASSIFIED ODD

LOOK: Fish frozen in wall of ice

LOOK: Fish frozen in wall of ice

See more »

TRENDING

LOOK: Perez Hilton tweets about Xia's 'Your Face' performance

LOOK: Perez Hilton tweets about Xia's 'Your Face' performance

See more »

OPINION

See more »

MAIINIT NA BALITA

See more »

Duterte, nakiramay sa pamilya ng sundalong namatay sa Basilan

Duterte, nakiramay sa pamilya ng sundalong namatay sa Basilan

1 patay sa pagsabog ng granada sa Laguna

1 patay sa pagsabog ng granada sa Laguna

LPA magpapaulan sa Bicol, Visayas

LPA magpapaulan sa Bicol, Visayas

3 umano'y carjackers patay sa engkwentro sa QC

3 umano'y carjackers patay sa engkwentro sa QC

Pista ni Santo Nino, ipinagdiwang sa iba-ibang parte ng bansa

Pista ni Santo Nino, ipinagdiwang sa iba-ibang parte ng bansa

Netizens, nagrereklamo vs. 'vanity tax'

Netizens, nagrereklamo vs. 'vanity tax'

See More »

See More »

See More »

See More »

BRAND NEWS

NEWS INVESTIGATIONS

The Death Toll of the War on Drugs

The Death Toll of the War on Drugs

See more »

More Weather News »