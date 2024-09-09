Trump says he will appoint Musk head of government efficiency commission if elected | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Trump says he will appoint Musk head of government efficiency commission if elected

Trump says he will appoint Musk head of government efficiency commission if elected

Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
absnews
|
Donald Trump
|
Elon Musk
|
Kamala Harris
|
US elections
|
US politics
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.