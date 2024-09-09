Trump says he will appoint Musk head of government efficiency commission if elected | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Trump says he will appoint Musk head of government efficiency commission if elected
Trump says he will appoint Musk head of government efficiency commission if elected
Reuters
Published Sep 09, 2024 03:00 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
absnews
|
Donald Trump
|
Elon Musk
|
Kamala Harris
|
US elections
|
US politics
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.