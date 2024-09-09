Pope Francis lands in East Timor for first papal visit since independence | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Pope Francis lands in East Timor for first papal visit since independence
Pope Francis lands in East Timor for first papal visit since independence
Agence France-Presse, Jack Moore and Clement Melki
Published Sep 09, 2024 02:22 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
absnews
|
Pope Francis
|
East Timor
|
Timor Leste
|
Catholic Church
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.