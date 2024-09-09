Kentucky highway shooting suspect still at large, one victim shot in the face | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Kentucky highway shooting suspect still at large, one victim shot in the face
Kentucky highway shooting suspect still at large, one victim shot in the face
Reuters
Published Sep 09, 2024 01:42 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
US
|
shooting
|
crime
|
gun violence
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.