ABS-CBN News

World

World

PHOTO: Super Typhoon Yagi leaves a trail of destruction in Hanoi

PHOTO: Super Typhoon Yagi leaves a trail of destruction in Hanoi

AFP
 | 
Updated Sep 08, 2024 02:42 PM PHT
A woman walks past fallen trees and debris on a street after Super Typhoon Yagi hit Hanoi, on September 8, 2024. - Super Typhoon Yagi uproots thousands of trees, sweeps ships and boats out to sea and rips roofs off houses in northern Vietnam, after leaving a trail of destruction in southern China and the Philippines. AFP
Super Typhoon Yagi
|
Hanoi
|
Vietnam
|
ABS-CBN News
