Fact-checkers brace for lie-filled debate as Trump faces Harris | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Fact-checkers brace for lie-filled debate as Trump faces Harris
Fact-checkers brace for lie-filled debate as Trump faces Harris
Agence France-Presse, Bill McCarthy
Published Sep 08, 2024 04:08 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
absnews
|
US elections
|
US politics
|
Donald Trump
|
Kamala Harris
|
presidential debates
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.