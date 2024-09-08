Egyptian archaeologist calls on Berlin to return Nefertiti bust | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Egyptian archaeologist calls on Berlin to return Nefertiti bust
Egyptian archaeologist calls on Berlin to return Nefertiti bust
Reuters
Published Sep 09, 2024 01:28 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Neues Museum
|
Berlin
|
Egypt
|
Queen Nefertiti
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.