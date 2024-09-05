Mga Pinoy sa Indonesia sinariwa ang pagbisita ni Pope Francis | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Mga Pinoy sa Indonesia sinariwa ang pagbisita ni Pope Francis

Mga Pinoy sa Indonesia sinariwa ang pagbisita ni Pope Francis

ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Sep 05, 2024 08:44 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard
tvpatrol
Read More:
Pope Francis
|
Indonesia
|
Santo Papa
|
Timog-silangang Asya
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.