'Kamala Harris will become the first woman president of the US' - elections forecaster | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
'Kamala Harris will become the first woman president of the US' - elections forecaster
'Kamala Harris will become the first woman president of the US' - elections forecaster
Reuters
Published Sep 06, 2024 04:48 AM PHT
|
Updated Sep 06, 2024 05:28 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
kamala harris
|
donald trump
|
us elections
|
us politics
|
Allan Lichtman
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.