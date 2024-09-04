South Korea rights groups urge govt to reject watchdog nominee | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
South Korea rights groups urge govt to reject watchdog nominee
South Korea rights groups urge govt to reject watchdog nominee
Agence France-Presse
Published Sep 04, 2024 01:04 PM PHT
|
Updated Sep 04, 2024 01:05 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
South Korea
|
Human rights
|
anti-discrimination
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.