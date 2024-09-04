Pope makes appeal on extremism as he launches Asia tour | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Pope makes appeal on extremism as he launches Asia tour
Pope makes appeal on extremism as he launches Asia tour
Agence France-Presse, Clément Melki
Published Sep 04, 2024 08:02 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
Indonesia
|
Pope Francis
|
Catholic Church
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.