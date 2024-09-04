PHOTO: Pope Francis meets with Indonesia President Widodo | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

PHOTO: Pope Francis meets with Indonesia President Widodo

PHOTO: Pope Francis meets with Indonesia President Widodo

ABS-CBN News, Willy Kurniawan/pool
Messenger
Clipboard
Pope Francis (left) and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo attend a meeting with Indonesian authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday, during his apostolic visit to Asia.
Read More:
Pope Francis
|
Indonesia
|
President Joko Widodo
|
Southeast Asian visit
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.