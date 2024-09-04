PHOTO: Pope Francis meets with Indonesia President Widodo | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
PHOTO: Pope Francis meets with Indonesia President Widodo
PHOTO: Pope Francis meets with Indonesia President Widodo
ABS-CBN News, Willy Kurniawan/pool
Published Sep 04, 2024 01:59 PM PHT
Read More:
Pope Francis
|
Indonesia
|
President Joko Widodo
|
Southeast Asian visit
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.