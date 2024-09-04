Meta clears use of Palestinian slogan 'From the River to the Sea' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Meta clears use of Palestinian slogan 'From the River to the Sea'
Meta clears use of Palestinian slogan 'From the River to the Sea'
Agence France-Presse
Published Sep 04, 2024 11:35 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Palestine
|
Meta
|
Israel-Hamas War
|
Gaza
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.