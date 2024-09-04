'I'm scared': Mom receives son's text during Georgia school shooting | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

'I'm scared': Mom receives son's text during Georgia school shooting

'I'm scared': Mom receives son's text during Georgia school shooting

Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
school shooting
|
georgia
|
united states
|
gun violence
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.