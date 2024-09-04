'I'm scared': Mom receives son's text during Georgia school shooting | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
'I'm scared': Mom receives son's text during Georgia school shooting
'I'm scared': Mom receives son's text during Georgia school shooting
Reuters
Published Sep 05, 2024 04:50 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
school shooting
|
georgia
|
united states
|
gun violence
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.