PHOTO: Pope Francis arrives in Jakarta for SEA visit | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
PHOTO: Pope Francis arrives in Jakarta for SEA visit
PHOTO: Pope Francis arrives in Jakarta for SEA visit
AFP, Bay Ismoyo
Published Sep 03, 2024 01:16 PM PHT
Read More:
Pope Francis
|
Jakarta
|
Southeast Asia visit
|
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.