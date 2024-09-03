PHOTO: Pope Francis arrives in Jakarta for SEA visit | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

PHOTO: Pope Francis arrives in Jakarta for SEA visit

PHOTO: Pope Francis arrives in Jakarta for SEA visit

AFP, Bay Ismoyo
Messenger
Clipboard
Pope Francis (C, in wheelchair) is welcomed during his arrival at Soekarno–Hatta International Airport in Jakarta on September 3, 2024. - Pope Francis arrived in Muslim-majority Indonesia on September 3 for the first stop of a four-nation tour in the Asia-Pacific that will be the longest of the 87-year-old's papacy, according to an AFP reporter travelling with him. Bay Ismoyo, AFP
Read More:
Pope Francis
|
Jakarta
|
Southeast Asia visit
|
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.