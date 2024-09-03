Mongolia rolls out red carpet for Putin despite war crimes accusations | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Mongolia rolls out red carpet for Putin despite war crimes accusations

Mongolia rolls out red carpet for Putin despite war crimes accusations

Agence France-Presse, Unumunkh Jargalsaikan
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
Russia
|
Mongolia
|
Vladimir Putin
|
Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.