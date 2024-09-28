Indonesia gold mine collapses after landslides, killing at least 11 | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Indonesia gold mine collapses after landslides, killing at least 11
Indonesia gold mine collapses after landslides, killing at least 11
Reuters
Published Sep 28, 2024 04:19 PM PHT
|
Updated Sep 28, 2024 04:58 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
absnews
|
Indonesia
|
gold mine
|
West Sumatra
|
landslide
|
weather
|
heavy rains
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.