Pope says Church must 'seek forgiveness' for child sexual abuse | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Pope says Church must 'seek forgiveness' for child sexual abuse
Pope says Church must 'seek forgiveness' for child sexual abuse
Agence France-Presse
Published Sep 27, 2024 05:39 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
Pope Francis
|
religion
|
Catholic
|
child abuse
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.