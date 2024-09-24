Japan issues tsunami alert after 5.6-magnitude earthquake | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Japan issues tsunami alert after 5.6-magnitude earthquake
Japan issues tsunami alert after 5.6-magnitude earthquake
Agence France-Presse
Published Sep 24, 2024 08:19 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
tsunami
|
earthquake
|
japan
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.