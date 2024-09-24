China FM slams 'indiscriminate attacks' on civilians in talks with Lebanese counterpart | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

China FM slams 'indiscriminate attacks' on civilians in talks with Lebanese counterpart

China FM slams 'indiscriminate attacks' on civilians in talks with Lebanese counterpart

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Lebanon
|
Israel
|
China
|
Wang Yi
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.