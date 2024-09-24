PHOTO: Back on Earth after 374 days in space | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Back on Earth after 374 days in space

AFP, Pavel Shvets, NASA
In this handout photograph released by NASA and taken on September 23, 2024 shows the Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft with Expedition 71 NASA astronaut Tracy C. Dyson and Russian cosmonauts Nikolai Chub and Oleg Kononenko lands in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. Pavel Shvets, NASA / AFP
