Shooting in Albama leaves 4 dead, 18 wounded | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Shooting in Albama leaves 4 dead, 18 wounded

Shooting in Albama leaves 4 dead, 18 wounded

Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
Alabama
|
shooting
|
Birmingham
|
USA
|
gun violence
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.