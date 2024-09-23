Record rainfall hits Japan's central region | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Record rainfall hits Japan's central region
Record rainfall hits Japan's central region
Reuters
Published Sep 24, 2024 01:28 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Wajima
|
Suzu
|
Ishikawa
|
Japan
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.