Fake 'Brad Pitt' scams two women in Spain of 325,000 euros | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Fake 'Brad Pitt' scams two women in Spain of 325,000 euros
Fake 'Brad Pitt' scams two women in Spain of 325,000 euros
Agence France-Presse
Published Sep 24, 2024 06:48 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
brad pitt
|
whatsapp
|
crime
|
fraud
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.