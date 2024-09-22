UN adopts pact promising to build 'brighter future' for humanity | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
UN adopts pact promising to build 'brighter future' for humanity
UN adopts pact promising to build 'brighter future' for humanity
Agence France-Presse, Amélie Bottollier-Depois and Issam Ahmed
Published Sep 23, 2024 12:02 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
United Nations
|
Pact for the Future
|
Summit of the Future
|
UN General Assembly
|
climate change
|
human rights
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.