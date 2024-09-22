PHOTO: Heavy rains bring heavy flooding in Ishikawa Prefecture | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
PHOTO: Heavy rains bring heavy flooding in Ishikawa Prefecture
PHOTO: Heavy rains bring heavy flooding in Ishikawa Prefecture
AFP, JIJI Press
Published Sep 22, 2024 12:01 PM PHT
Read More:
Suzu
|
Ishikawa Prefecture
|
heavy rains
|
flooding
|
Japan
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.