PHOTO: Heavy rains bring heavy flooding in Ishikawa Prefecture | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

PHOTO: Heavy rains bring heavy flooding in Ishikawa Prefecture

PHOTO: Heavy rains bring heavy flooding in Ishikawa Prefecture

AFP, JIJI Press
Messenger
Clipboard
Residents looks at a car trapped in a sunken road after flooding due to heavy rains hit the city of Suzu, Ishikawa prefecture on September 21, 2024. Jiji Press/AFP
Read More:
Suzu
|
Ishikawa Prefecture
|
heavy rains
|
flooding
|
Japan
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.