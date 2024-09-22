France's Macron appoints new government in shift to right | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

France's Macron appoints new government in shift to right

France's Macron appoints new government in shift to right

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
France
|
Elections
|
Emmanuel Macron
|
Michel Bernier
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.