Biden says China 'testing us,' in hot mic remarks to Quad allies | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Biden says China 'testing us,' in hot mic remarks to Quad allies
Biden says China 'testing us,' in hot mic remarks to Quad allies
Agence France-Presse
Published Sep 22, 2024 09:39 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Joe Biden
|
South China Sea
|
China
|
Narendra Modi
|
Fumio Kishida
|
Anthony Albanese
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.