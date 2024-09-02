Netherlands: Nationwide ban on phones in schools underway | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Netherlands: Nationwide ban on phones in schools underway

Netherlands: Nationwide ban on phones in schools underway

Deutsche Welle
 | 
Updated Sep 03, 2024 06:21 AM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
cellular phones
|
cellphone
|
netherlands
|
germany
|
smartphones
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.