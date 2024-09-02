China says ship passage through Japan territorial waters 'legitimate' | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

China says ship passage through Japan territorial waters 'legitimate'

China says ship passage through Japan territorial waters 'legitimate'

Kyodo News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Japan
|
China
|
ship
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.