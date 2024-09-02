China says ship passage through Japan territorial waters 'legitimate' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
China says ship passage through Japan territorial waters 'legitimate'
China says ship passage through Japan territorial waters 'legitimate'
Kyodo News
Published Sep 02, 2024 08:15 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Japan
|
China
|
ship
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.