China says protecting 'rights' after Philippine ship collision | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
China says protecting 'rights' after Philippine ship collision
China says protecting 'rights' after Philippine ship collision
Agence France-Presse
Published Sep 02, 2024 05:21 PM PHT
|
Updated Sep 02, 2024 05:33 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
US
|
Philippines
|
China
|
South China Sea
|
West Philippine Sea
|
defense
|
BRP Teresa Magbanua
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.