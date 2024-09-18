Global police sting targets users of 'Ghost' organized crime app | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Global police sting targets users of 'Ghost' organized crime app

Global police sting targets users of 'Ghost' organized crime app

Agence France-Presse, Julie Capelle with Laura Chung in Sydney
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
crime
|
organized crime
|
Ghost app
|
Australian Federal Police
|
Europol
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.