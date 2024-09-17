Meta bans Russian state media outlets for 'interference' | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Meta bans Russian state media outlets for 'interference'

Meta bans Russian state media outlets for 'interference'

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Meta
|
Facebook
|
Russia
|
influence operations
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.