PHOTO: Bebinca makes landfall in Shanghai, strongest in over 70 years | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

PHOTO: Bebinca makes landfall in Shanghai, strongest in over 70 years

PHOTO: Bebinca makes landfall in Shanghai, strongest in over 70 years

AFP, Hector Retamal
Messenger
Clipboard
Bebinca makes landfall in Shanghai, strongest in over 70 years
Read More:
Typhoon Bebinca
|
Shanghai
|
China
|
ABSNews
|
weather
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.