Western Wall cleared of 'notes to God' ahead of Jewish new year | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Western Wall cleared of 'notes to God' ahead of Jewish new year

Western Wall cleared of 'notes to God' ahead of Jewish new year

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
notes to god
|
western wall
|
jerusalem
|
israel
|
religion
|
faith
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.