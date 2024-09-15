Vance defends pet-eating story, a claim Democrats call 'dangerous' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Vance defends pet-eating story, a claim Democrats call 'dangerous'
Vance defends pet-eating story, a claim Democrats call 'dangerous'
Agence France-Presse
Published Sep 16, 2024 01:11 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
absnews
|
US politics
|
US elections
|
JD Vance
|
Kamala Harris
|
Donald Trump
|
Springfield
|
Haitian immigrants
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.