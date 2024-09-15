PHOTO: Ex-Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori laid to rest | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
PHOTO: Ex-Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori laid to rest
PHOTO: Ex-Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori laid to rest
AFP, Ernesto Benavides, AFP
Published Sep 15, 2024 04:22 PM PHT
Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori's children Kenji and Keiko mourn during his burial at the Campo Fe cemetery in Huachipa on September 14, 2024.
Read More:
Alberto Fujimori
|
Peru
|
funeral
|
Peruvina President
|
Fujimori
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.