PHOTO: Ex-Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori laid to rest

PHOTO: Ex-Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori laid to rest

PHOTO: Ex-Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori laid to rest

Relatives of former Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori mourn during his burial at the Campo Fe cemetery in Huachipa in eastern Lima on September 14, 2024. - The state funeral of Peru's divisive ex-president Alberto Fujimori, a major figure in Latin American politics, began Saturday in Lima, capping three days of national mourning. Ernesto Benavides, AFP
Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori's children Kenji and Keiko mourn during his burial at the Campo Fe cemetery in Huachipa on September 14, 2024.
Alberto Fujimori
Peru
funeral
Peruvina President
Fujimori
ABSNews
