Pope says Trump, Harris 'against life' as Asia tour ends | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Pope says Trump, Harris 'against life' as Asia tour ends

Pope says Trump, Harris 'against life' as Asia tour ends

Agence France-Presse, Clément Melki
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Pope Francis
|
women's health
|
reproductive rights
|
migrants
|
Kamala Harris
|
Donald Trump
|
Catholic Church
|
Rome
|
Italy
|
Singapore
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.