PHOTO: Typhoon Yagi devastates Vietnam | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

PHOTO: Typhoon Yagi devastates Vietnam

PHOTO: Typhoon Yagi devastates Vietnam

AFP
 | 
Updated Sep 12, 2024 11:09 AM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard
Typhoon Yagi devastated a Vietnamese village, state media reported on September 11, as severe flooding in the aftermath of the region's strongest storm in decades claimed at least 200 lives in Vietnam.
Read More:
ABSNews
|
Vietnam
|
typhoon
|
Yagi
|
weather
|
disaster
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.