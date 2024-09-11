Pope lands in Singapore, final stop on grand Asia-Pacific tour | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Pope lands in Singapore, final stop on grand Asia-Pacific tour

Pope lands in Singapore, final stop on grand Asia-Pacific tour

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard
anc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
absnews
|
Pope Francis
|
Singapore
|
East Timor
|
Catholic Church
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.