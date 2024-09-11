Fact Check: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump’s presidential debate | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Fact Check: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump’s presidential debate
Fact Check: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump’s presidential debate
Agence France-Presse
Published Sep 11, 2024 12:43 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
US
|
Biden
|
Trump
|
US elections
|
Biden Trump
|
Kamala Harris
|
Walz
|
Trump Harris debate
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.