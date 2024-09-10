US military warns Beijing against 'dangerous' South China Sea moves in talks | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
US military warns Beijing against 'dangerous' South China Sea moves in talks
US military warns Beijing against 'dangerous' South China Sea moves in talks
Agence France-Presse
Published Sep 10, 2024 01:45 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
Camp Aguinaldo
|
Philippine Navy
|
West Philippine Sea
|
South China Sea
|
China Coast Guard
|
Chinese maritime militia
|
People’s Liberation Army Navy
|
China Philippines
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.