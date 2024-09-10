PHOTO: Pope Francis visits children with disabilities in East Timor | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Pope Francis visits children with disabilities in East Timor

PHOTO: Pope Francis visits children with disabilities in East Timor

AFP, Tiziana Fabi
Pope Francis (L) blesses a man as he visits the Irmas Alma School for Children with Disabilities in Dili on September 10, 2024. Tiziana Fabi. AFP
Pope Francis
v
Dili
East Timor
Southeast Asia visit
ABS-CBN News
