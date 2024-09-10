PHOTO: Pope Francis visits children with disabilities in East Timor | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
PHOTO: Pope Francis visits children with disabilities in East Timor
PHOTO: Pope Francis visits children with disabilities in East Timor
AFP, Tiziana Fabi
Published Sep 10, 2024 03:10 PM PHT
Read More:
Pope Francis
|
v
|
Dili
|
East Timor
|
Southeast Asia visit
|
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.