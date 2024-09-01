10-year-old Palestinian amputee arrives in the US for prosthetic care | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

10-year-old Palestinian amputee arrives in the US for prosthetic care

10-year-old Palestinian amputee arrives in the US for prosthetic care

Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Palestine
|
HEAL Palestine
|
Gaza
|
Khan Younis
|
UNICEF
|
Baylasan
|
Hamas
|
Israel-Hamas War
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.