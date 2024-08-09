Bodycam shows moment police spot gunman who shot at Trump | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Bodycam shows moment police spot gunman who shot at Trump

Bodycam shows moment police spot gunman who shot at Trump

Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard
anc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo US
|
Biden
|
Trump
|
US elections
|
Biden Trump
|
Kamala Harris
|
Walz
|
Trump shooting
|
Trump assassination
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.