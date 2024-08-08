'Inadequate' heat protection for Gulf's migrant workers: HRW | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

'Inadequate' heat protection for Gulf's migrant workers: HRW

'Inadequate' heat protection for Gulf's migrant workers: HRW

Agence France-Presse
 | 
Updated Aug 08, 2024 06:59 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
HRW
|
Human Rights Watch
|
Extreme heat
|
Workers welfare
|
Middle East
|
Gulf States
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.